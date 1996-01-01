5. Learning
Definition of Learning
5. Learning
Definition of Learning
+2
Additional 2 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 5 of 5 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
While in the store with her little sister, Latisha decided to stop to take a look at some jewelry. As soon as she turned her head, her sister disappeared. Though it only took minutes to find her, Latisha's fear of losing her sister again caused Latisha to keep a very close eye on her from that moment on. Latisha's change in behavior demonstrates which of the following?
88
Showing 5 of 5 practice