6. Memory
Reasons We Forget
Manny was talking to his friend as he was walking out the door. A few minutes later, Manny asked his friend about the conversation they had few minutes earlier while walking out the door. Because his friend was not paying attention to him, he could not recall what Manny had said. Manny's friend experienced
Multiple Choice
It had been five years since Merrill had taken a psychology course, and he found himself back in school taking Introduction to Psychology all over again. Unfortunately, Merrill had a difficult time remembering anything that he had learned previously. Merrill's forgetting in this situation is most likely due to
