Psychology
According to Carol Dweck's research, people who believe that their lives are controlled by others who are more powerful, or who believe in luck or fate, are considered to be
A(n) _____ motive, such as curiosity, appears to be unlearned but causes an increase in stimulation.
Which situation is an example of behavior from a person who is a sensation seeker?
After dinner, Hondo feels full and satisfied. A few minutes later, he gets up off the couch, heads to the kitchen, and grabs a candy bar. His anticipation of the delicious taste of chocolate is his _____ for choosing to eat even though he is full.
Even though he studies a lot, Lester has high test anxiety, which tends to affect his test performance. According to the Yerkes-Dodson law, which strategy might help Lester improve his exam performance?
Fabrizio has been known for doing things impulsively, engaging in risk-taking activities, and surrounding himself with people who are unpredictable. Based on his high need for arousal, Fabrizio may be
The psychological tension that arises in an organism and motivates the organism to act to reduce the tension is called
According to psychologist Carol Dweck, a person's need for achievement is closely linked to that person's
In the _____ approach to motivation, behavior is explained in terms of an external stimulus and its rewarding properties.
An example of a stimulus motive is
Sensation seekers
The approach to understanding motivation in which behavior is explained in terms of the external stimulus and its rewarding properties is known as
The approach to understanding motivation that suggests each person has an optimal level of tension is _____ theory.