Psychology
Recent Channels
Psychology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
15. Psychological Therapies
Psychodynamic Therapies
How to Get to the Heart of Resistance with Marsha Linehan
by NICABM
1 views
Was this helpful ?
0
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
Freud on Freud
by DocDharma
3 views
Hide transcripts
Sigmund Freud: Dream Analysis
by PsychED
1 views
Hide transcripts
What is “Transference” in Psychoanalysis?
by Modern Psychoanalyst
5 views
Hide transcripts
How to Get to the Heart of Resistance with Marsha Linehan
by NICABM
1 views
Hide transcripts
What's it like to be a psychotherapist? Jungian Analyst
by British Psychotherapy Foundation bpf
3 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.