Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
3. Biological Psychology
Organization of the Nervous System
Multiple Choice
True or False: If false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
The peripheral nervous system is comprised of nerves outside the brain and the spinal cord.
A
True.
B
False; the peripheral nervous system includes nerves, the spinal cord, and the brain.
C
False; the peripheral nervous system includes the brain and the spinal cord.
D
False; the peripheral nervous system is a system of organs and muscles that coordinate with the brain.
Watch next
Master The Nervous System with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah GordilsStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice