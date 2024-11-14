Okay, so the autonomic nervous system is further organized into two divisions and remember the autonomic nervous system handles those automatic functions though these two divisions are also going to be handling automatic things that we have no voluntary control over. So, these are the sympathetic and parasympathetic divisions of the ANS, also known as the sympathetic nervous system and the parasympathetic nervous system. What's cool about these is that they can actually become more active or more dominant depending on your environment and what's happening to you and how you are thinking and feeling about what is happening to you. Your sympathetic division is actually going to become more activated or more dominant when you are engaged with a stimulus, when you are threatened, or when you are stressed, and this is essentially your fight or flight response. Okay, so we'll talk about some of the specific effects that it can have on your body in a moment but I'm sure you're all familiar with that kind of fight or flight response, that rush of energy that you get, the tension in your muscles when you're really stressed or scared of something, that is basically your sympathetic division becoming activated.

And I do want to be clear that while this certainly would become activated in, like, a life or death situation, anything that makes you feel threatened or scared or stressed will activate this. So this could be like a biology test. It could be giving a big presentation in front of your entire lecture, you know, whatever it may be. So anything that makes you scared, stressed, or really engages you is going to activate that sympathetic division. Now, in contrast, we have the parasympathetic division, and this becomes more activated when we are relaxed and at rest.

And in contrast to the term fight or flight, this is sometimes known as, like, your rest and digest system. So, you know, if you just ate a really large meal and you're sitting down and relaxing watching some TV, this nervous system would become more active or more dominant, kind of giving you time to just return to homeostasis, getting that food moving through you, and just getting everything back to where it should be. What's cool about these divisions is that they connect to or innervate many of the same organs. So they both innervate the heart, the lungs, the eyes, etcetera. However, they usually have opposite effects on those organs.

So, this is sometimes known as having antagonistic effects, but basically what this means is that they really can't both be active at the same time because they're having opposite effects and that just really wouldn't work. So basically if one is active, the other is going to be more suppressed and vice versa. So, to give you some specific examples of effects that they can have on your body, let’s say I am being chased by a tiger. I am in full fight or flight mode. My sympathetic division is active, what's it going to do, right?

Well, if I am running really fast, I need blood pumping through my body, right? And so it's going to increase my heart rate, kind of, you know, really boost that, get blood flowing. If I'm running, I need oxygen. Right? And so this division is going to dilate the bronchioles of my lungs.

Okay, get more oxygen in my body. So we've got blood pumping, oxygen coming in. In terms of my gastrointestinal tract, that's not important right now. Right?

I am running for my life. I don’t have to be digesting food. So, that division is actually going to decrease activity in my gut temporarily, and if I'm running really fast, I need to be able to see really well. I need to be able to scan for predators. So it’s going to dilate the pupils of my eyes, let more light in, and make my vision a little bit sharper.

So those are all things that my sympathetic division would do to help me stay alive when I'm under threat. Now again, the parasympathetic division is basically going to have the opposite heart rate. Right? We're just relaxing. We don’t need our heart pumping.

We've got, well, it needs to be pumping just not super fast. Right? We're going to be constricting the bronchioles. We don’t have to be taking in a ton of extra oxygen right now. Again, this is our rest and digest system, so it’s going to increase the activity of our gastrointestinal tract, get food moving through us, and it’s going to constrict the pupils.

We don’t have to be taking in any, like, extra light into our eye. Our vision doesn't have to be particularly sharp in that moment. Right? So those are just some examples of effects on the body that these different nervous systems can have. Alright.

So those are the two divisions of the autonomic nervous system, and I will see you guys in our next video. Bye-bye.