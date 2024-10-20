The basal ganglia functions as a bridge between what two parts of the nervous system?
3. Biological Psychology
The Subcortical Forebrain
- Multiple Choice
A lab mouse had their amygdala deactivated and then was shown a cat through a plexiglass screen. Compare how a normal mouse might react to a cat, compared to a mouse with a deactivated amygdala.
Which of the following are true regarding the thalamus?
I. Located deep in the cortex.
II. It processes all sensory signals.
III. Important for sleep and consciousness.
Which brain structure serves as a relay station for sensory information?
Humans with damage to the amygdala show a decreased
Smell is the only sense that does not have to pass through the _____ before reaching its destination in the brain.
The _____ in the brain regulates body temperature, thirst, hunger, sleeping, walking, sexual activity, and emotions.
Located between the upper brain and brain stem, the _____ is a group of brain structures that are involved in learning, emotions, memory, and motivation.