Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
3. Biological Psychology
The Subcortical Forebrain
Multiple Choice
Which of the following are true regarding the thalamus?
I. Located deep in the cortex.
II. It processes all sensory signals.
III. Important for sleep and consciousness.
A
I & II only.
B
I & III only.
C
II & III only.
D
I, II, & III.
