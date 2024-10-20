Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
3. Biological Psychology
The Subcortical Forebrain
Multiple Choice
A lab mouse had their amygdala deactivated and then was shown a cat through a plexiglass screen. Compare how a normal mouse might react to a cat, compared to a mouse with a deactivated amygdala.
A
Normal mouse: fear / Lab mouse: fear.
B
Normal mouse: fear / Lab mouse: uninterested.
C
Normal mouse: uninterested / Lab mouse: fear.
D
Normal mouse: uninterested / Lab mouse: uninterested.
