Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
1. Introduction to Psychology
Early Schools of Thought
Multiple Choice
Freud believed that a number of things could lead to hysteria (or hysteria-like symptoms). Which of the following concepts did Freud NOT focus on?
A
Cultural context.
B
Childhood trauma.
C
Mental conflicts.
D
Unconscious thoughts and desires.
