The fact that everyone remembers George Washington was the first president points to the primacy effect as a result of
7. Memory
Information Processing Model
On the Internet, each website has its own specific information but is also linked to many other related sites. In addition, a person can have open more than one site at the same time. This pattern of organization may be very similar to how
After his accident, Bryan had trouble remembering facts and events that were related to his personal history. He was suffering from a loss of _____ memory.
Marcos and his friends enjoy watching football together on Sundays. After some of the games are over, Marcos tells his friends that he knew all along who would win the game. His belief that he could predict the outcome of some of the games without having been told the winners in advance is an example of
As opposed to _____ memories, _____ memories are easily made conscious.
Tadeo walked into a room and knew that there is something he needed, but in order to remember it, he had to go back to the room he started in and use his surroundings. This illustrates
_____ is the tendency for memory of any kind of information to be improved if the physical surroundings available when the memory is first formed are also available when the memory is being retrieved.
Chris learns her vocabulary words while listening to upbeat, happy music, and is then better able to remember them later if she is happy. This is called
Pedro was able to recall his new friend's phone number by reminding himself that the last four digits were the same as his own, just in a different order. Pedro was using _____ to help him remember his friend's phone number.
A multiple-choice test requires the use of what type of retrieval process?
What is the best way for a person to overcome the tip-of-the-tongue phenomenon?
A study discussed in the textbook researched the effects of different types of information on memory. Its subjects viewed a slide presentation of a traffic accident. The actual slide presentation contained a stop sign, but in a written summary of the presentation, the sign was referred to as a yield sign. What were the results of this study?
A research study found that people who look at real visual images and then are asked to simply imagine looking at visual images
Donyelle finds that she performs better on the exams that are given in her regular psychology classroom than in the large lecture room that is used to give midterms and finals to several sections at once. Donyelle's experience illustrates
Bill was interviewing people for a job opening in his department. The _____ effect suggests that the first and last person interviewed for a job will be better remembered by the interviewer than all the people in the middle.