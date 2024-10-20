One may transfer information from short-term memory into long-term memory by
7. Memory
Information Processing Model
Research on _____ memory has implications for understanding learning and attention disorders as well as various dementia-related memory problems.
On the way to the grocery store, James repeats his list to himself—'Bread, milk, butter. Bread, milk butter.' James is using
_____ memory is like a giant filing system in which the files are individual bits and pieces of memories stored in a highly organized and interconnected fashion.
After she had used the process of maintenance rehearsal many times, Akari's Social Security number
Once Sarah learned how to tie her shoes, the action became part of her _____ memory.
In _____, new long-term declarative memories cannot be formed.
Erik solved a crossword puzzle on Monday. By Thursday, he could not remember the words in the puzzle. On Thursday night when he was playing a word game with his best friend, however, he unconsciously used words that were in the puzzle. Erik's experience is an example of _____ memory.
Elvira knew the name of the first president of the United States without giving it a moment's thought. This is
An example of an episodic memory would be
It is extremely difficult to bring _____ memories into consciousness.
As Nevide was listening to the radio, an old song that he had not heard in a very long time began to play. To his amazement, not only was he able to sing along, but he remembered every word. It appears that the song that Nevide heard on the radio was stored in his _____ memory.
Dr. Raime asked his students, 'Who was the 'Father of Psychology' and why?' Kanye responded, 'Wilhelm Wundt, who in 1879 was credited as developing the first psychology laboratory in Leipzig, Germany.' The information that Kanye was able to recall reflects which type of long-term memory?
Memory for facts is called _____ memory because facts are things that are known and can be stated outright.
_____ memory refers to the awareness of the meanings of words, concepts, and terms as well as names of objects, math skills, and so on.