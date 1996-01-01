Psychology
Recent Channels
Psychology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
15. Psychological Therapies
Brain Surgery and Stimulation
Tremor before/after Deep Brain Stimulation
by Sydney DBS
3 views
Was this helpful ?
0
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
The truth about electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) - Helen M. Farrell
by TED-Ed
1 views
Hide transcripts
3.22. Tardive Dystonia Treated with Deep Brain Stimulation - Dystonias [Spring Video Atlas]
by Dr. Prodigious
1 views
Hide transcripts
Mütter Minute: Transorbital Lobotomy
by Mütter Museum of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia
5 views
Hide transcripts
Transorbit lobotomy and MRI examination of living lobotomized patient s brain
by Brent Fruhwirth
5 views
Hide transcripts
Tremor before/after Deep Brain Stimulation
by Sydney DBS
3 views
Hide transcripts
Brain surgery gives 'new life' to anorexia patient
by UHNToronto
8 views
Hide transcripts
rTMS - A Depression Treatment Without Medication
by psychiatrycentre
2 views
Hide transcripts
Psychosurgeries like lobotomy - Intro to Psychology
by Udacity
3 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.