This video, we're going to be going over descriptive statistics, which are basically stats that summarize your data. So, typically, when you get a new dataset, this is one of the first things that you're going to be looking at. And there are 2 main types of descriptive statistics. So we have measures of central tendency, which this video is going to focus on, and these basically tell you what values are the most typical in your data. And then we also have measures of variability, which basically tell you how much individual responses in your dataset vary, and we're going to cover that in an upcoming video.

So, to get into those measures of central tendency, we have 3 main measures: we have mean, median, and mode. So the mean is just the average value. Okay, and I'm sure many of you have calculated a mean, but just in case you haven't, you do this by adding up all the values in your dataset and then dividing by the number of values that you have. And we're going to practice finding each of these in just one second. Now the median is the middle value, okay, or the central value in your dataset and it's very easy to find.

All you have to do is put your values into numerical order and then find literally, like, the middle or central value within that dataset. And then the mode represents the most common or the most frequent value. Okay. So all you have to do to find your mode is just count how many times each value occurs, and the value that occurs the most times is the mode. So super easy.

We have a little dataset here of mock IQ scores. We have an n of 7, so we have 7 data points here. And I have gone ahead and just put these in numerical order so we can dive right into our calculations. And we're going to begin by finding the mean. So again, we're just going to add up all these numbers which for us would give us 735 and then we're going to divide by the number of, data points that we have which for us is again 7.

735 7 = 105

So 105 is the average number of this data set. Okay. Now, to find the median, again this is super simple, my favorite method is to just cross off the highest and lowest values and just keep working your way inward until you get to that central value. We're going to cross off the lowest and highest numbers, working our way in until we get to that middle value, which in our case is 95.

Now one thing to note is that this method does not work quite as well if you have an, an even number of data points. So, for example, if your data set was, like, 1, 2, 4, and 5. Obviously, you can't just tick these off because you end up with two numbers in the middle. What you would do in that case is basically just find the average of those two middle numbers. So you would do 2+4=6 divided by 2 equals 3 and so your median in this case would be 3.

2 + 4 2 = 3

So that's how you would calculate the median if you have an even number of data points. Alright, and then finally for the mode, again, super easy. We're just going to look at our dataset here and as you can see, every number occurs only one time except 85. So 85 is our mode because that number occurs twice. One thing to note is that if you have access to a graph of your data, like I have here, the mode is very easy to find because this will be basically where the graph peaks because there are multiple data points in that spot or more data points than anywhere else.

Okay. So if you have access to a graph, you can easily find the mode by just looking for the peak of that graph. Okay. One last note about each of these measures, a very important thing to be aware of, or the mean, is that the mean can be very easily skewed by outliers, which are basically just like unusual numbers in your dataset. So numbers that are much higher or much lower than every other value.

So, for example, in our dataset let's just say rather than 90 this was 200. Okay, as you can see 200 is quite a bit higher than all the other numbers, it's much higher than our next highest value of 135. In this case, 200 is an outlier. And what's going to happen is when you go to calculate the mean that really high number is going to artificially inflate the mean and make it look much bigger than it actually is. So it would no longer really be representing a true average of that dataset.

So if you have an outlier, whether it's higher or lower than your other values, your mean might not be quite as useful. Now luckily, we have the median and the median is a very useful measure to use if your dataset has outliers. And that is because the median is not dependent on the actual numerical values here, it's only dependent on its place within that dataset, so it's not going to get messed up by really high or really low values. And then finally, one note about the mode is that some datasets will actually have no mode at all. It is very possible to have a dataset, for example, where every number occurs only one time, and there is just no mode.

Likewise, you can also have multiple modes. So for example, let's say, you know, rather than 95, this was 90. In our case, we would have 2 modes. We would have a mode of 85, which occurs 2 times, and a mode of 90, also occurs 2 times. So mode can get kind of funky like that.

Don't be alarmed if you're not finding a mode or finding 2 or 3 modes. That can totally happen. Alright. So those are measures of central tendency, and I will see you guys in our next video. Bye-bye.