Why is random assignment an essential part of good experimental design?
2. Psychology Research
Intro to Research Methods
- Multiple Choice68views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Felicity cannot experience fear. If Felicity's inability to experience fear is caused by damage to the brain, which area of the brain has most likely been affected?284views
- Multiple Choice
Which area of the brain has been linked to the processing of positive emotions?392views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements best describes a case study?95views
- Multiple Choice
Dr. Anderson studies how married couples deal with conflicts. She plans to bring couples into her lab and leave them alone while they discuss 3 topics that they commonly disagree about. Dr. Anderson will be filming these discussions and then coding the behaviors of each couple. What research method is being described here?63views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is true about psychological tests?71views
- Multiple Choice
What is construct validity?68views
- Multiple Choice
In which of the following situations might test-retest reliability be particularly important?68views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Out of all the research methods used in psychology, why are experiments particularly useful at making causal claims?72views
- Multiple Choice
What is a key feature of a double-blind experiment104views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following practices might improve the internal validity of an experiment?68views
- Multiple Choice
The case of Phineas Gage is an often-cited example of a(n)948views1rank
- Multiple Choice
In an effort to learn more about religious cults, Asma attends the meeting of a religious group well known for their cult-like practices and pretends to be interested in joining the group. Which of the following techniques best describes Asma's approach to gathering research information?504views
- Multiple Choice
Dr. Saltman presents the question, 'At what age does the average American college student experience his or her first sexual encounter?' Dr. Saltman's question might be best addressed through the use of which of the following research methods?505views1rank
- Multiple Choice
The case study is the most effective method of research to use for an investigation of which of the following?492views