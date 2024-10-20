Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
2. Psychology Research
Intro to Research Methods
Multiple Choice
Dr. Anderson studies how married couples deal with conflicts. She plans to bring couples into her lab and leave them alone while they discuss 3 topics that they commonly disagree about. Dr. Anderson will be filming these discussions and then coding the behaviors of each couple. What research method is being described here?
A
Naturalistic observation.
B
Case study.
C
Laboratory observation.
D
Experiment.
