11. Stress and Health
Cognitive Factors in Stress
11. Stress and Health
Cognitive Factors in Stress
+2
Additional 2 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 7 of 7 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
You are faced with a situation that you realize is going to be a challenge, so you evaluate your resources and determine how effectively they can be used to help you cope with the stressful event. Richard Lazarus refers to your evaluation of the resources available to you as _____ appraisal.
55
Showing 5 of 5 practice