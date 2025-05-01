Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
12. Regression
Quadratic Regression
12. Regression

Quadratic Regression: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
11 of 0
Problem 11Multiple Choice

A small manufacturing company recorded its quarterly profits (in millions of dollars) over the first two years of operation. The data is as follows:

Your task is to analyze this data to identify the best-fitting mathematical model. Create a scatterplot of profit versus quarter number, then apply regression fits for each model and compare their goodness-of-fit using the coefficient of determination (R2R^2).