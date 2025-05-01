- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Pie Charts: Videos & Practice Problems
Pie Charts Practice Problems
A survey recorded the following percentages for the least favorite pizza toppings among college students:
Pineapple:
Mushrooms:
Green Peppers:
Other:
Which of the following pie charts best represents this data?
Given the frequencies of 10, 20, and 30 for three categories, what is the total number of responses?
You have data showing 25% of people prefer apples, 50% prefer bananas, and 25% prefer cherries. How would you represent this data in a pie chart?
If a survey has 100 responses and 25 of them are for category B, what is the relative frequency of category B?
Create a pie chart for the following data: 50% prefer reading, 30% prefer watching TV, and 20% prefer playing sports. What is the correct representation?
A pie chart shows 60% of a population prefers online shopping. If the population is 500, how many people prefer online shopping?
A pie chart shows 50% for category A and 30% for category B. What percentage is missing for category C?
If a pie chart has categories with frequencies of 8, 12, and 10, what is the total number of responses?
Create a pie chart for the following data: 40% prefer cats, 30% prefer dogs, 20% prefer birds, and 10% prefer fish. What is the correct representation?
How can pie charts help in understanding the distribution of preferences in a survey?
If two pie charts show different percentages for the same category, what can be inferred?
A pie chart shows 25% of a population prefers biking. If the population is 200, how many people prefer biking?