A packaging machine fills small boxes with herbal powder. The filling weight has a mean of 24.8 24.8 grams and a standard deviation of 0.10 0.10 grams. A quality control inspector is comparing two types of inspections:

Type A: Measuring the fill weight of a single box.

Type B: Measuring the mean fill weight of a sample of 4 4 boxes.

Which type of inspection is more sensitive to a shift in the filling process—an individual measurement or the sample mean?