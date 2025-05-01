- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
Two Means - Known Variance: Videos & Practice Problems
Two Means - Known Variance Practice Problems
A researcher wants to test whether two different diets result in the same average weight loss. The claim is that at a significance level of . The population standard deviations are and . Sample statistics: , , , . Test the claim.
A researcher wants to test if the mean score of group A is greater than that of group B at the significance level. The populations are normal, independent, and have known standard deviations. Population statistics: , . Sample statistics: , ; , . What is the result of the hypothesis test?
A nutritionist wants to compare the average sodium content (in ) of two brands of canned soup. She randomly selects cans from brand A and cans from brand B. The mean sodium content for brand A is with a population standard deviation of . The mean sodium content for brand B is with a population standard deviation of . At , can the nutritionist support the claim that the mean sodium content of brand A is greater than that of brand B?
A researcher claims that the average test scores for students taught with method X and method Y are the same. A sample of students taught with method X has a mean score of , with a population standard deviation of . A sample of students taught with method Y has a mean score of , with a population standard deviation of . At , can you reject the researcher's claim?
To evaluate battery life between two types of wireless headphones, a technician tests units of Brand A and units of Brand B.
Brand A has a mean battery life of with a known population standard deviation of .
Brand B has a mean battery life of with a known population standard deviation of .
At the level of significance, can the technician conclude that there is a significant difference in the average battery life between the two brands?