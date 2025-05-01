- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Introduction to ANOVA: Videos & Practice Problems
Introduction to ANOVA Practice Problems
For a right-tailed ANOVA test, what is the critical -value when , numerator degrees of freedom , and denominator degrees of freedom ?
Determine the critical -value for a right-tailed test where , numerator degrees of freedom , and denominator degrees of freedom .
Find the critical -value for a right-tailed test with , numerator degrees of freedom , and denominator degrees of freedom .
A quality inspector wants to compare the average thickness of three different brands of plastic sheets. She takes random samples from each brand and records the thickness (in units of millimeters). The data will be analyzed using a one-way ANOVA test at a level of significance. Which of the following correctly states the null and alternative hypotheses for this scenario?
Which of the following is NOT a required assumption for conducting a one-way ANOVA test?
If the mean square between groups (MSB) is much larger than the mean square within groups (MSW), what does this indicate in an ANOVA test?
Suppose you are conducting a two-way ANOVA with factors ( levels) and ( levels). Which of the following is NOT a correct null hypothesis for this test?
What is the critical -value for a right-tailed test with , numerator degrees of freedom , and denominator degrees of freedom ?
At the significance level, test the claim that for two normal populations. Sample data: ; . What is the correct conclusion?
Given two independent random samples from normal populations, test at the claim that . The sample statistics are and . What is the outcome?
Test the claim about the difference between two population variances and at the significance level. Assume random, independent samples from normal populations. Claim: . Sample statistics: and . What is the result of the test?
A researcher claims that the variance of population 1 is greater than that of population 2. At the significance level, test this claim using the following sample statistics: and . Assume both populations are normal and samples are independent.
A sociologist wants to determine whether there is a significant difference in the average number of weekly work hours among employees in four different industries: Technology, Healthcare, Education, and Manufacturing. A sample of employees is taken, and a one-way ANOVA is conducted. The results are as follows:
Number of groups (industries):
Total sample size:
Sum of Squares Between (SSB):
Sum of Squares Within (SSW):
At a significance level of , can the sociologist conclude that there is a difference in mean weekly work hours among the industries?
In the context of hypothesis testing using the -distribution, which of the following is required to determine the critical value for an -test?
A researcher wants to compare the variances of two different teaching methods using a two-sample -test. Which condition must be satisfied before using this test?
You are comparing the variability of two different teaching methods using a two-sample -test. If the first group has students and the second group has students, what are the appropriate degrees of freedom for the numerator and denominator?
Determine the critical -value for a right-tailed test at with numerator degrees of freedom and denominator degrees of freedom .
Determine the critical -value for a right-tailed test with a value , numerator degrees of freedom value of , and denominator degrees of freedom value of .
Determine the critical -value for a right-tailed test if , numerator degrees of freedom , and denominator degrees of freedom .
What is the critical -value for a two-tailed test with , numerator degrees of freedom , and denominator degrees of freedom ?
Determine the critical -value(s) for a two-tailed test with , numerator degrees of freedom , and denominator degrees of freedom . What are the critical values?
For a right-tailed -test, what is the critical value if , numerator degrees of freedom , and denominator degrees of freedom ?
Determine the critical -value for a right-tailed test with , numerator degrees of freedom , and denominator degrees of freedom .
Determine the critical -value for a right-tailed test where , numerator degrees of freedom , and denominator degrees of freedom .
Determine the critical -values for a two-tailed test at with numerator degrees of freedom and denominator degrees of freedom .
A company claims that the variability in production time at Plant X is greater than at Plant Y. At , the sample statistics are: and . Test the claim .
A researcher wants to test whether the variance of test scores in School A is greater than that in School B at the significance level. The sample variances and sizes are: for School A and for School B. Assume both populations are normally distributed and samples are independent. What is the correct decision regarding the claim ?