- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Sampling Methods: Videos & Practice Problems
Sampling Methods Practice Problems
A clinical trial investigated the effectiveness of a new antihistamine in treating seasonal allergies among adults aged to . Forty participants were randomly assigned to receive either the antihistamine or a sugar pill for weeks. The study is described as a placebo-controlled, double-blind experiment. What does this mean?
A research team is evaluating the effectiveness of a new breathing technique for reducing anxiety in young adults. A total of participants aged , all diagnosed with mild anxiety, volunteer for the study. They are randomly assigned to practice either the breathing technique or a control activity (sitting quietly) each day for weeks. Anxiety levels are measured using two standard psychological scales at the beginning and end of the study. Identify one potential problem in this experimental design and suggest a way to improve it.
Why is it more practical to use a sample instead of an entire population when conducting a study?
Determine whether the data set consisting of the number of pets owned by every fifth household in a neighborhood is a population or a sample. Explain your reasoning.
Determine if the given statement is true or false.
The method for selecting a cluster sample is to divide the population into groups based on a characteristic and then randomly select individuals from each group.
A professor distributes a survey about study habits to students attending a review session before finals. Identify the sampling technique and discuss any potential bias.
A school district wants to estimate the average number of books read per year by its students. Should the district conduct a census or use a sampling method? If sampling is chosen, which technique is most appropriate, and why?
A school principal wants to know the average number of hours students in a school of spend on homework each week. Should the principal conduct a census or use a sampling method? If sampling, which technique would be most suitable? Explain your reasoning.
A chemical solution contains three different types of salts. A scientist wants to determine the average concentration of each salt in the solution. She separates the solution into three layers based on density and samples each layer separately. What sampling method is being used, and what are the possible sources of bias in this method? Explain.
A university wants to assess student satisfaction with campus dining. They survey every th student entering the main cafeteria during lunch hours over a week. What sampling method is being used, and what biases might be present?
A scientist wants to study the water quality of a river. She divides the river into equal sections and collects a water sample from each section. What type of sampling method is this?
A fitness researcher wants to compare two exercise programs. She recruits volunteers and first separates them into groups based on whether they exercise regularly or not. Within each group, volunteers are randomly assigned to one of the two exercise programs. What type of experimental design is this?
A health researcher wants to study exercise habits among employees at a large company. Employees are first grouped by department, such as HR, IT, marketing, and sales, and then a random sample is selected from each department. What type of sampling is this?
A company wants feedback on a new product and sends a survey to all employees, but only those who are interested respond. What sampling method is being used, and what is a potential problem with this approach?
To gather opinions on campus dining, a student stands outside the cafeteria at lunchtime and interviews students who are leaving. What sampling technique is used, and what are the potential sources of bias?
To study the effects of different diets on energy levels, volunteers agreed to participate in an experiment. They will be assigned to one of four diet groups, including a control group. Describe how you could design this experiment using a randomized block design.
Researchers want to study the effects of different exercise routines on muscle strength. To conduct the experiment, they recruit volunteers and plan to assign them to one of three groups, including a control group. How can they design this experiment using a completely randomized design?
Traffic safety officers want to monitor compliance with seatbelt regulations. To do this, they inspect the drivers of every fifth car passing through a busy intersection. Identify the sampling technique used, and discuss any potential sources of bias.