Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Dot Plots
Dot Plots: Videos & Practice Problems
Dot Plots Practice Problems
4 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A group of people was surveyed about the number of cups of coffee they drink per day. The results are:
Create a dot plot for this data and describe any patterns you notice.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The stem-and-leaf plot with two rows for each stem shows the heights, in inches, of a group of plants. Display this data in a dot plot.
What is one key difference between how the stem-and-leaf plot and the dot plot display the data?