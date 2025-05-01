A group of 25 25 people was surveyed about the number of cups of coffee they drink per day. The results are:

0 1 2 2 3 1 0 2 3 4 2 1 2 3 0 1 2 4 1 2 3 1 4 2 3

Create a dot plot for this data and describe any patterns you notice.