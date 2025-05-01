- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
Scatterplots & Intro to Correlation: Videos & Practice Problems
Scatterplots & Intro to Correlation Practice Problems
In a scatterplot showing the relationship between hours studied and test scores, which variable should be plotted on the x-axis?
A scatterplot shows a downward trend as the x-values increase. What type of correlation does this represent?
Given a dataset where the scatterplot shows a linear trend with a positive slope, what can be inferred about the relationship between the variables?
A study finds a correlation between ice cream sales and drowning incidents. What conclusion can be drawn?
A scatterplot shows a curved pattern resembling a parabola. What type of correlation is present?
A company finds a correlation between employee satisfaction and productivity. What should be considered before concluding that satisfaction causes increased productivity?
What algebraic concept is used to determine the type of correlation in a scatterplot?
In a study examining the effect of temperature on plant growth, which variable is the dependent variable?
A scatterplot shows no discernible pattern among the data points. What type of correlation is present?
A dataset shows a linear trend with a negative slope. What does this indicate about the relationship between the variables?
A study finds a correlation between coffee consumption and heart disease. What should be considered before concluding that coffee causes heart disease?
A scatterplot shows a pattern resembling a sine wave. What type of correlation is present?
What is the purpose of adjusting the window settings on a graphing calculator when creating a scatterplot?
A researcher finds a correlation between smartphone usage and sleep quality. What should be considered before concluding that smartphone usage affects sleep quality?
How can you ensure the accuracy of a scatterplot created using a graphing calculator?