Time-Series Graph: Videos & Practice Problems
Time-Series Graph Practice Problems
Use a time series chart to display the data shown in the table below. The data represents the number of electric vehicles (in units of thousands) sold from to .
Given a time series graph showing an increase in sales from Month 3 to Month 6, synthesize a potential reason for this trend.
What is the second step after identifying coordinate pairs in plotting a time series graph?
If a time series graph shows a sharp increase in sales over a short period, what might be a potential implication?
In a time series graph, if the line segment between Month 8 and Month 9 slopes upwards, what does this indicate?
If you have data on average daily ice cream sales for each month, which graph type would best display this data?
Given a time series graph showing a decline in sales from Month 6 to Month 9, synthesize a potential reason for this trend.
What could be the consequence of choosing an inappropriate scale for the x-axis in a time series graph?
What is the benefit of connecting plotted points with segments in a time series graph?
Given the dataset: Month 1: 8 sales, Month 2: 10 sales, Month 3: 12 sales. Which coordinate pair represents Month 3?
In a time series graph, if the line segment between Month 5 and Month 6 slopes downwards, what does this indicate?
Given the dataset: Month 1: 10 sales, Month 2: 15 sales, Month 3: 20 sales, Month 4: 25 sales. Create a time series graph and identify the trend.
If a time series graph shows a sharp decline in sales over a short period, what might be a potential implication?
If a time series graph shows a consistent upward trend in sales over several months, what might this indicate?
Why is it important to choose an appropriate scale for the x-axis in a time series graph?
If you have data on average daily ice cream sales for each month, what type of graph would best display this data?
In a time series graph showing monthly sales, if the line segment between Month 3 and Month 4 slopes upwards, what does this indicate?