Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
Prediction Intervals
12. Regression
Prediction Intervals: Videos & Practice Problems
Prediction Intervals Practice Problems
20 problems
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A company predicts the sales of a new product using a prediction interval of 95%. If the interval is $1000 to $1500, what does this mean?
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why might a prediction interval be preferred over a confidence interval in certain analyses?
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A prediction interval for the height of a plant species is given as 20 cm to 30 cm. What does this interval suggest?
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
If a prediction interval is wide, what does this suggest about the variability of the data?
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
How does increasing the confidence level affect the width of a prediction interval?
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
In what scenario might prediction intervals be particularly useful for forecasting?
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
If a prediction interval is narrow, what does this suggest about the reliability of the data?