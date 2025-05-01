- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
Multiplication Rule: Dependent Events: Videos & Practice Problems
Multiplication Rule: Dependent Events Practice Problems
In a poll of residents, support a new city park. If two residents are randomly selected without replacement, what is the probability that neither supports the new city park?
In a poll of adults, say they support renewable energy initiatives. If two adults are chosen at random, what is the probability that at least one supports renewable energy initiatives?
In a city of teenagers, a survey found that have experienced cyberbullying. Suppose three teenagers are selected at random without replacement. What is the probability that at least one of the three teenagers has experienced cyberbullying?
In a survey of high school students, reported experiencing bullying in the past year. If five students are chosen at random, what is the probability that at least one of them has experienced bullying? Assume the selections are dependent.
A student selects a slip of paper labeled with a number from a box of slips, does not replace it, and then selects another slip. Are these two selections independent or dependent?
Out of college students surveyed, said that President X was their favorite president. If two students are selected at random, what is the probability that neither student selects President X as their favorite? (Selections are without replacement.)
A patient receives a flu vaccine and then later contracts the flu. Are these two events independent or dependent?
A poll of registered voters found that support a new environmental policy. If two voters are picked at random, what is the probability that at least one supports the policy? (Selections are dependent.)
A poll of registered voters found that support a new environmental policy. If three voters are selected at random without replacement, what is the probability that all three support the new policy?
Out of surveyed employees, indicated they are satisfied with their current job. If three employees are selected at random without replacement, what is the probability that none of them are satisfied with their job?
In an office, employees bring lunch from home, and order takeout. If two employees are randomly selected without replacement to join a wellness program about healthy eating, what is the probability that both bring lunch from home?
At a small company, there are employees: women and men. Two employees are randomly selected without replacement to represent the company at a conference. What is the probability that both selected are women?
In a group of students, are left-handed. If three students are selected at random without replacement, what is the probability that all three are left-handed?
A certain genetic disorder is present in out of every men. Of those who have the disorder, will experience related health complications. What is the probability that a randomly selected man both has the genetic disorder and will experience health complications?
In a population, in people carries a specific allele. Of those with the allele, will show symptoms of a related condition. What is the probability that a randomly chosen person both carries the allele and will show symptoms?
A student draws a card from a standard deck, does not replace it, and then draws a second card. Are the two draws independent or dependent events? Explain your reasoning.
In a survey of registered voters, out of say they support stricter environmental regulations. If voters are picked at random without replacement, what is the probability that both support stricter environmental regulations?
A recent study found that of all newborns in a country were delivered by cesarean section due to medical emergencies. Among these emergency cesarean deliveries, involved premature births. What is the probability that a randomly chosen newborn was delivered by emergency cesarean section and was also premature?
In a study, of high school seniors aiming for college have attended at least one college fair. Of those who attended, plan to use information from the fair in their college essays. What is the probability that a randomly chosen college-aspiring high school senior attended a college fair and will use information from it in their essays?
A student participates in a spelling bee. Consider these events:
Event G: The student spells the most words correctly in a single round
Event H: The student is eliminated before the final round
Are these events mutually exclusive? Are they independent or dependent?