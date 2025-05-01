Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
12. Regression
Linear Regression & Least Squares Method
Linear Regression & Least Squares Method: Videos & Practice Problems
Linear Regression & Least Squares Method Practice Problems
20 problems
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the data points (1,2), (2,3), and (3,5), what is the slope of the best-fit line using the least squares method?
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
If a linear regression model has a high R-squared value, what does this indicate about the model?
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
How would you interpret a linear regression model with a slope of 0 and a correlation coefficient of 0?
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using the regression equation y = 3x + 4, what is the predicted value of y when x = 5?
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which metric is commonly used to evaluate the goodness of fit for a linear regression model?
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
A company uses linear regression to predict sales based on advertising spend. If the regression equation is sales = 5 * advertising + 20, what are the predicted sales when advertising spend is $1000?