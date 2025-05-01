- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required: Videos & Practice Problems
Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required Practice Problems
A researcher collects a simple random sample of size from a population that is normally distributed. The sample mean, , is , and the sample standard deviation, , is . Construct a confidence interval for the population mean . How does decreasing the sample size affect the margin of error, ?
A campus survey estimates the standard deviation of hours students study per week as . How many students are needed to estimate the mean study hours within hours, with confidence?
A health study estimates the standard deviation of daily step counts as . How many participants are required to estimate the mean daily steps within steps with confidence?
A health study estimates the standard deviation of daily step counts as . The minimum number of participants required to estimate the mean daily steps within steps, with confidence, is found to be . What effect does doubling the required accuracy have on the sample size?
A nutritionist wants to estimate the average daily calcium intake (in ) among teenagers in a city. Previous studies report the population standard deviation as . What is the minimum sample size required to estimate the true mean within with confidence? Additionally, explain briefly why increasing the confidence level from to increases the required sample size, assuming the same margin of error and population standard deviation.
A nutritionist wants to estimate the average number of servings of vegetables consumed per week by adults. Previous studies suggest the standard deviation is servings. How large a sample is needed to estimate the mean number of servings within servings with confidence?
A psychologist wants to estimate the average number of hours college students sleep per night. If the standard deviation is known to be hours, how many students should be surveyed to estimate the mean within hours with confidence?
A city planner wants to estimate the average commute time (in minutes) for workers in a large city. If the standard deviation is estimated at minutes, how many workers must be surveyed to estimate the mean commute time within minutes with confidence?
A manufacturing study finds the standard deviation of part lengths to be . The required sample size to estimate the mean length within with confidence is reported as . If the engineer now desires to increase the precision of the estimate to four times its original value while keeping the confidence level, what will be the effect on the required sample size?
A health researcher wants to estimate the average daily sodium intake (in ) among adults in a region. Previous studies report the population standard deviation as . What is the minimum sample size required to estimate the true mean within with confidence? Additionally, explain briefly why increasing the confidence level from to increases the required sample size, assuming the same margin of error and .
Population has a standard deviation , and population has a standard deviation . How many times larger than Population 's sample size does Population 's sample size need to be to achieve the same margin of error for the mean?
True or false: If samples of size are drawn from a highly skewed population with finite variance, the distribution of the sample mean, , is approximately normal.
The resting heart rate of to year-old females is normally distributed with mean and standard deviation . Find the smallest sample size such that the probability that the sample mean is less than is greater than . Also, discuss how increasing the sample size affects this probability.
Suppose the weights of apples in an orchard are normally distributed with a mean of grams and a standard deviation of grams. What effect does increasing the sample size have on the probability that the sample mean weight is close to grams? Explain your reasoning.
Suppose the average commute time for employees in a city is minutes with a standard deviation of minutes, and commute times are normally distributed. What happens to the probability that the sample mean commute time for a sample of employees is close to minutes as the sample size increases? Justify your answer.
A university finds that the average score on a statistics exam is with a standard deviation of points. Scores are approximately normally distributed. If the sample size increases, what is the effect on the probability that the sample mean is within points of ? Explain.
A research team recorded the total length (in cm) of 40 adult blue sharks. The measurements are shown in the table and summarized in the histogram below:
Based on the shape of the distribution of the variable “Length” from the given histogram, what must be true about the sample size in order for the distribution of the sample mean to be approximately normal?
A nutritionist wants to estimate the difference in the proportion of adults and teenagers who consume at least five servings of fruits and vegetables daily. What sample size should be obtained from each group if she wants the estimate to be within percentage points with confidence, using previous estimates of for adults and for teenagers?
A researcher wants to compare the proportion of urban and rural residents who recycle regularly. She wants her estimate of the difference to be within percentage points with confidence. Prior studies suggest that of urban and of rural residents recycle regularly. What is the minimum sample size she should use for each group?
A researcher collects the following data on the number of hours students study per week: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and . Calculate a confidence interval for the mean number of study hours. What is the effect of having a larger sample size compared to a sample of only students?