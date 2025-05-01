A manufacturing study finds the standard deviation of part lengths to be s = 0.75 mm s=0.75\text{ mm} . The required sample size to estimate the mean length within 0.05 mm 0.05\text{ mm} with 99 % 99\% confidence is reported as n = 50 n=50 . If the engineer now desires to increase the precision of the estimate to four times its original value while keeping the 99 % 99\% confidence level, what will be the effect on the required sample size?