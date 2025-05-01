- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
Coefficient of Determination: Videos & Practice Problems
Coefficient of Determination Practice Problems
What does a coefficient of determination (R²) value of 0.85 indicate about a model's fit?
A dataset of students' test scores has a mean of 75 and a standard deviation of 10. What percentage of students scored between 65 and 85?
Given a dataset with an R² value of 0.60, what can be inferred about the relationship between the independent and dependent variables?
A model has an R² value of 0.30. What does this suggest about the model's effectiveness?
A researcher finds that adding a new variable to their model increases the R² from 0.70 to 0.75. What does this change indicate?
A dataset has a high R² value but also contains several outliers. What steps should be taken to ensure the model's reliability?
A dataset with a low R² value is used to make predictions. What should be considered about the reliability of these predictions?
A dataset shows high multicollinearity among predictors. What steps can be taken to address this issue?
What is the effect of log transformation on the variation of a positively skewed dataset?