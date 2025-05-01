- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
Intro to Collecting Data: Videos & Practice Problems
Intro to Collecting Data Practice Problems
Decide if the following statement is true or false. If false, provide a true version.
A census of the student body at a university can never include every student.
Determine whether the following data set is a population or a sample. Explain your reasoning.
The annual revenue of each store in a national retail chain.
A researcher collected responses from employees at a manufacturing company to assess job satisfaction. The company has a total of over employees. Is this data set a population or a sample? Explain your reasoning.
Is the data set consisting of the monthly income of all employees in a company a population or a sample? Explain your reasoning.
Determine whether the data set consisting of the number of books checked out by all library visitors during a month is a population or a sample. Explain your reasoning.
Identify the population and the sample in the data depicted by the following Venn diagram.
Identify the population and the sample in the data depicted by the following Venn diagram.
Identify the population, sample, and the sample data set.
A poll of households in a city found that planned to install solar panels within the next year.
A researcher wants to test the effectiveness of a new medication. She assigns participants to two groups. Only the participants do not know whether they are receiving the medication or a placebo, but the researcher does. What type of experiment is this?
A health researcher records the daily step counts of people who already own fitness trackers and compares the average steps between people who work in offices and those who work outdoors. The researcher does not assign anyone to a specific job or activity. Is this an observational study or an experiment? Provide your reasoning.
A psychologist observes the study habits and test scores of high school students to see if those who study more hours tend to achieve higher scores. The students are not given any instructions about how much to study. Is this an observational study or an experiment? Justify your answer.
A school district is testing a new math curriculum. They select classrooms from different schools. The classrooms are randomly assigned to use either the new curriculum or the standard curriculum for one semester. At the end of the semester, students' math scores are compared. What are the experimental units and the treatments in this experiment?
A research team is evaluating a new dietary supplement intended to enhance memory. They select college students aged to , all from the same university. The students are randomly divided into two groups: one receives the supplement, and the other receives a placebo. Both groups take their assigned pills daily for six weeks, and memory tests are administered before and after the treatment. What is a potential flaw in this experimental design, and how could it be addressed?
Researchers are evaluating a new energy drink's effect on athletic performance. They recruit college athletes and randomly assign them to two groups. One group receives the energy drink, while the other receives a flavored beverage that looks and tastes the same but contains no active ingredients. Both groups drink their assigned beverage before workouts for one month. Coaches record performance data. How can this experiment be designed to be double-blind?
A survey question reads: How does learning statistics make you a better decision maker?
Is this question biased? If so, which of the following is a better, unbiased alternative?
A survey question asks: How many times do you participate in group study sessions each week?
Is this question biased? If so, choose the best revision from the options below.
A nutritionist wants to determine if a new diet plan helps people lose weight more effectively than a standard diet. She randomly assigns participants to either the new diet plan or the standard diet and tracks their weight loss over months. Is this study an observational study or an experiment? Explain your answer.
Researchers want to investigate whether individuals who switch from glasses to contact lenses experience different levels of eye comfort. They conduct a survey where participants answer a series of verbal questions about their experience. Is this study an observational study or an experiment? Explain your reasoning.
Check if the survey question is biased. If it is, suggest an unbiased alternative:
How many servings of fruits and vegetables do you eat each day?
Is the following survey question biased? If so, provide a neutral alternative. Do you agree that the mayor's proposal to limit public park hours is a bad idea that will inconvenience families?
A transportation agency recorded the commute times of city bus drivers to analyze traffic patterns. Identify the population and the sample. Describe the sample data set.
Researchers wanted to find out whether a new herbal supplement could improve memory retention in adults. To test this, they randomly assigned participants to receive either the supplement or a placebo daily for six months. At the end of the study, they compared the memory performance of both groups using standardized tests. Is this study an observational study or an experiment? Explain.