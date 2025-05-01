- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
Homogeneity Tests: Videos & Practice Problems
Homogeneity Tests Practice Problems
A researcher wants to test if the preference for a new product is the same across three different age groups. Which statistical test should they use?
After conducting a Chi-Square Test for Homogeneity, a p-value of 0.03 was obtained. What does this indicate about the null hypothesis at a 0.05 significance level?
Design a study to test if the distribution of a categorical variable is consistent across different regions. What key elements should be included?
A study aims to compare the distribution of a categorical variable across two independent samples. Is the Chi-Square Test for Homogeneity appropriate?
Given a dataset of customer preferences for three different brands across four regions, which test would you use to determine if preferences are consistent across regions?
Which of the following scenarios violates the assumptions of the Chi-Square Test for Homogeneity?
You conducted a Chi-Square Test for Homogeneity and found a significant difference in the distribution of a variable across groups. How would you report these findings?
How does the Chi-Square Test for Homogeneity differ from the Chi-Square Test for Independence?
A company wants to know if customer satisfaction levels are consistent across its three branches. Which test should they use?
In a Chi-Square Test for Homogeneity, the test statistic is 15.2 with a critical value of 11.1. What conclusion can be drawn?
How would you design a data collection plan to test if voting preferences are the same across different cities?
A Chi-Square Test for Homogeneity yields a p-value of 0.07. What is the appropriate conclusion at a 0.05 significance level?