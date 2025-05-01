- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Multiple Comparisons: Tukey Test: Videos & Practice Problems
Multiple Comparisons: Tukey Test Practice Problems
A researcher has 6 groups with 6 observations in each group. To look up the Tukey q critical value for alpha = 0.05, what degrees of freedom should they use from the ANOVA?
Given the following partial ANOVA output: Source: Between Groups SS=45.6 df=3 MS=15.2; Error SS=72.0 df=28 MS=2.571; Total SS=117.6 df=31. Which value is the MSE you should use in Tukey calculations?
Two treatments A and B have means 7.2 and 5.1, equal sample sizes n = 9, and the ANOVA output reports MSE = 2.25. If the studentized range critical value qcrit = 3.60 for the chosen alpha and number of groups, compute q for A vs B and state the Tukey decision.
Which rule correctly describes the decision rule for an individual Tukey pairwise test?
An agricultural trial compares three fertilizer formulas (X, Y, Z) with n = 8 plots per formula. The ANOVA rejects the overall null. The instructor provides qcrit = 3.40 for alpha = 0.05, k = 3 groups, and df = 21. Use MSE = 9.0 and group means X = 12, Y = 15, Z = 20. Compute all three pairwise q statistics and state which pairwise comparisons are significant at alpha = 0.05.
Which statement accurately describes a practical limitation when using studentized range (q) tables for Tukey tests?
Which of the following comparisons between Tukey tests and performing independent t-tests for all pairs is correct?
In a psychology study, group means are M1 = 2.5 and M2 = 3.8, equal group size n = 12, MSE = 0.81, and qcrit = 3.62. Calculate q for the M1 vs M2 comparison and decide the Tukey outcome.
An experiment has 4 groups with sample sizes 10, 12, 9, and 11. To look up the Tukey q critical value, which degrees of freedom should be used?
You are given an ANOVA summary where Error SS = 54.4 and Error df = 16. Which of the following steps correctly yields the MSE for use in Tukey comparisons?
In a manufacturing study two machine settings yield average defect rates 14 and 11 (units: percent). Each setting used n = 16 samples, and MSE from ANOVA is 4.0. If the q critical value is 4.30, compute q for these two settings and the Tukey decision.
A clinical trial compares three diets (LowCarb, Balanced, HighFiber) for mean weekly weight loss with n = 15 per diet. After a significant ANOVA the Tukey analyses give q values: LowCarb vs Balanced = 1.9, Balanced vs HighFiber = 4.0, LowCarb vs HighFiber = 5.8. If qcrit = 3.80, which contextual conclusion is correct?
An education researcher obtains means for three teaching methods: A = 72, B = 78, C = 85 with equal n = 10 and MSE = 16. The q critical value for k = 3 and df = 27 at alpha = 0.05 is qcrit = 3.05. Compute the three q statistics and identify which pairwise differences are significant.
A student computes several q statistics for pairwise comparisons but cannot find p-values in their software output — which is the best explanation consistent with Tukey methodology?
A city planner compares average commuting times (minutes) among three transit routes: R1 = 28, R2 = 31, R3 = 40 with equal n = 20 and MSE = 36. The q critical value for k = 3 and df = 57 is qcrit = 3.34. Which pairwise differences are significant and what practical advice should the planner draw?
What is the numerator and denominator in the Tukey q statistic formula for equal sample sizes?
If a researcher has four groups with identical sample sizes of n = 7 each, what df should be used for the q table?
A student reports pairwise differences and provides q statistics but no p-values. Their instructor asks why. Which is the best reply reflecting Tukey methodology?
In a pilot study with groups P, Q, R, S each with n = 6, the ANOVA indicates a significant overall F. MSE = 5.0, group means are P = 10, Q = 12, R = 16, S = 23. Degrees of freedom for error is 24, and the studentized range critical value for k = 4 and df = 24 at alpha = 0.05 is qcrit = 4.03. Calculate which pairwise comparisons are significant.
The primary purpose of conducting Tukey pairwise comparisons after a significant ANOVA is to:
From an ANOVA table: Treatment SS = 120, df = 4; Error SS = 96, df = 20; Total SS = 216. What value should be used as s^2 (within-group variance) in Tukey formula?
A nutrition study with equal sample sizes n = 7 for five diets found MSE = 2.8 and group means [A=4.1, B=4.8, C=5.5, D=6.0, E=7.2]. The ANOVA indicated significance. If the q critical for k = 5 and df = 30 at alpha = 0.05 is qcrit = 4.07, which of the following summary statements is correct?
Which practice is most appropriate when a software package only reports q statistics for Tukey pairwise tests and not p-values?
Which workflow best summarizes how Tukey pairwise comparisons relate to independent t-tests and how they control error differently?
Given means 6.0 and 4.0 with n = 9 each and MSE = 1.44, and qcrit = 4.05, compute the q statistic and state the conclusion.
A set of independent t-tests at alpha = 0.05 finds three out of six pairs significant. A Tukey post hoc finds only two of those same pairs significant. Which interpretation is most defensible?