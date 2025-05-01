You are evaluating year-end bonus trends at two potential employers. Companies X and Y have an average bonus of $ 5 , 000 \text{\$}5,000 with standard deviations of $ 800 \text{\$}800 and $ 500 \text{\$}500 , respectively.

If you aim to receive a bonus of $ 6 , 000 \text{\$}6,000 or higher, at which company is that outcome more likely? Support your answer with statistical reasoning.