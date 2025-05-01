- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Interpreting Standard Deviation: Videos & Practice Problems
Interpreting Standard Deviation Practice Problems
You are evaluating year-end bonus trends at two potential employers. Companies X and Y have an average bonus of with standard deviations of and , respectively.
If you aim to receive a bonus of or higher, at which company is that outcome more likely? Support your answer with statistical reasoning.
Using the Empirical Rule, estimate the number of trees in a sample of whose heights are between feet and feet. Assume the sample mean height is feet and the standard deviation is feet.
Using the Empirical Rule, determine which of the following plant heights (in inches) are unusual or very unusual. The heights for eight plants are listed as follows:
Assume the sample mean height is inches and the standard deviation is inches.
A wildlife biologist measures the time between sightings of a rare bird. In a sample of sightings, the mean time between sightings is minutes, with a standard deviation of minutes. Using Chebyshev's Theorem, at least how many of the times were between minutes and minutes?
The following are sample test scores out of for two different classes. Calculate the coefficient of variation for each class and determine which class has more relative variation.
Class A: , , , ,
Class B: , , , ,
Given the data set , , , , and , calculate the mean absolute deviation.
The sample standard deviation for this data is approximately . How does the mean absolute deviation compare? Use the formula .
In a sample of monthly electric bills, the mean is and the standard deviation is . The bills follow a bell-shaped distribution. Is a bill of unusual? Provide your reasoning.