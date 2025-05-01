- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
A group of hikers recorded the distance they covered during a week. The recorded data (in kilometers) is as follows:
7,9,11,12,14,15,17,18,20,21
Compare the four measures of central tendency (mean, median, mode, and midrange) for the original data set and the trimmed data set.
Select the data set where the mean and median are the same, and the set is bimodal.
Use the data below to calculate the mean, median, and mode of daily screen time. Then, determine whether each measure appropriately represents the central tendency of the data. If any measure is not applicable or does not accurately reflect the data's center, explain why.
Daily screen time (in hours) recorded for a sample of high school students:
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Determine the mean, median, and mode of the data set, if applicable. If any of these measures cannot be calculated or fail to accurately represent the data’s central tendency, provide a brief explanation.
The durations (in minutes) of seven educational podcast episodes from an online learning platform are:
, , , , , ,
A student recorded the number of pages read each day for days:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , .
Find the mean, median, and mode of the data. If any measure cannot be found or does not represent the center of the data, explain why.
The following stem-and-leaf plot shows the ages (in years) of participants in a community workshop. Find the mean, median, and mode of the data, if possible. If any measure cannot be found or does not represent the center of the data, explain why.
Based on the given graph, which measure of central tendency best represents the data?
The daily high temperatures (in ) for a week in a city are:
, , , , , , .
Find the mean, median, and mode of the temperatures. Which measure best represents a typical day's high temperature? Justify your answer.