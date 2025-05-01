- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Goodness of Fit Test: Videos & Practice Problems
Goodness of Fit Test Practice Problems
A hospital administrator records the number of emergency room visits for each shift in a day. The counts are for the morning, for the afternoon, for the evening, and for the night. At the significance level, test the hypothesis that emergency room visits are distributed equally among the four shifts.
A researcher wants to test if a six-sided die is fair. They roll the die 60 times and record the frequency of each face. What is the expected frequency for each face if the die is fair?
A Chi-Square Goodness of Fit Test yields a p-value of 0.03. If the significance level is set at 0.05, what conclusion can be drawn?
Design a Chi-Square Goodness of Fit Test to determine if a new drug affects the distribution of blood types in a population. What is the first step?
A company claims that their new product is equally popular among four different age groups. A survey of 200 people shows the following distribution: 50, 60, 40, and 50. What is the expected frequency for each age group if the claim is true?
A Chi-Square test statistic is calculated to be 9.488 with 4 degrees of freedom. If the critical value at a 0.05 significance level is 9.488, what is the conclusion?
You are tasked with determining if a lottery is biased. What data do you need to collect to perform a Chi-Square Goodness of Fit Test?
Why might a Chi-Square Goodness of Fit Test be inappropriate for testing the distribution of a continuous variable?
Which of the following best describes the null hypothesis in a Chi-Square Goodness of Fit Test?
Which of the following is NOT an assumption of the Chi-Square Goodness of Fit Test?
A candy company claims that their jelly beans are distributed equally among five colors. A sample of 100 jelly beans shows the following distribution: 18, 22, 20, 19, and 21. What is the expected frequency for each color if the claim is true?
A Chi-Square test statistic is calculated to be 5.991 with 2 degrees of freedom. If the critical value at a 0.05 significance level is 5.991, what is the conclusion?
You are tasked with determining if a new teaching method affects the distribution of grades in a class. What is the first step in designing a Chi-Square Goodness of Fit Test?
Why might a Chi-Square Goodness of Fit Test be inappropriate for testing the distribution of a variable with only two categories?