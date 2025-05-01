- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Independence Tests: Videos & Practice Problems
Independence Tests Practice Problems
The table below shows the number of students who passed or failed a certification exam based on the method of study they used:
At the significance level, test the claim that the exam result (pass/fail) is independent of the study method.
What does the result indicate about the effectiveness of structured courses compared to self-study?
If the p-value obtained from a Chi Square Test for Independence is 0.03, what can be concluded?
A researcher wants to test if there is an association between gender (male, female) and preference for a new product (like, dislike). Which statistical test should be used?
How can the Chi Square Test for Independence be used in conjunction with a logistic regression model?
A study is conducted to test the association between smoking status (smoker, non-smoker) and incidence of lung disease (yes, no). What is the null hypothesis for the Chi Square Test for Independence?
A Chi Square Test for Independence yields a p-value of 0.07. What does this imply about the relationship between the variables at the 0.05 significance level?
How can the results of a Chi Square Test for Independence be used to inform a decision tree model?
Which of the following conditions would invalidate the results of a Chi Square Test for Independence?
A survey is conducted to test the association between age group (young, middle-aged, elderly) and preference for a political party (A, B, C). What is the degree of freedom for this Chi Square Test?
A Chi Square Test for Independence yields a Chi Square statistic of 10.5 with 3 degrees of freedom. What is the critical value at the 0.05 significance level?
How can the Chi Square Test for Independence be used to validate the results of a cluster analysis?
Which of the following scenarios would be suitable for a Chi Square Test for Independence?