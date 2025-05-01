- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Percentiles & Quartiles: Videos & Practice Problems
Percentiles & Quartiles Practice Problems
The goals scored by the winning teams in a football tournament final are represented in the ogive below. What score represents the th percentile? What interpretation could be drawn from this?
A scientist measures the temperature of a chemical reaction and finds it is at the third quartile for all recorded reactions. What does this indicate about the temperature compared to the other reactions?
Determine whether the statement is true or false.
The first quartile represents the value below which of the data fall.
Consider the following set of test scores: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , . Find the first quartile , the median , and the third quartile .
Consider the following set of test scores: 68, 72, 65, 70, 69, 74, 70, 71, 67, 73, 80, 72, 70, 75, 77. Identify the outliers, if any.
The following are the ages of participants in a workshop: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , . Which ages are above the th percentile?
The following data set lists the number of hours spent studying by a group of college students for a final exam: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , . What is the th percentile value for hours studied? How would you interpret this result?
A chemistry exam score of is at the th percentile. What percentage of students scored higher than ?