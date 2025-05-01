A hospital administrator claims that the average recovery time after a certain surgery is different for patients under 40 40 and for patients 40 40 and over. A sample of 15 15 patients under 40 40 has a mean recovery time of 7.8 7.8 days with a standard deviation of 1.5 1.5 days. A sample of 20 20 patients aged 40 40 and over has a mean recovery time of 9.2 9.2 days with a standard deviation of 2.1 2.1 days. At the 0.05 0.05 significance level, can you support the administrator's claim? Assume normality and equal variances.