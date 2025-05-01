Skip to main content
12. Regression
Inferences for Slope
12. Regression

Inferences for Slope: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 22Multiple Choice

A researcher studies the relationship between the number of weekly study hours (yy) and the GPA (Grade Point Average) of students (xx). The regression equation is: y^=0.25x+2.5\hat{y}=0.25x+2.5. What does the slope represent? What does the yy-intercept represent? Explain both.