4. Probability
Bayes' Theorem
4. Probability

Bayes' Theorem: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 14Multiple Choice

Given P(AB)=0.2P(A|B)=0.2, P(B)=0.3P(B)=0.3, P(ABc)=0.5P(A|B^c)=0.5, compute P(A)P(A) using the law of total probability.