3. Describing Data Numerically
Interpreting Standard Deviation
Interpreting Standard Deviation: Videos & Practice Problems

A teacher says "About 68% of scores lie within one standard deviation of the mean; this is the 68–95–99.7 rule." What does the name "68–95–99.7" specifically represent?