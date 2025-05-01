Skip to main content
14. ANOVA
Two-Way ANOVA
14. ANOVA

Two-Way ANOVA: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 12Multiple Choice

A large retail chain is analyzing the daily sales revenue (in thousands of dollars) based on two factors: store display type and music volume (N=24N=24).
Factor A (rows): store display (endcap vs. aisle)
Factor B (columns): music volume (low vs. high)
Significance level (α\alpha): 0.05 0.05
Based on the ANOVA test results below, which of the following is the correct conclusion?
ANOVA data table: