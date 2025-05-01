Skip to main content
14. ANOVA
Multiple Comparisons: Tukey-Kramer Test
14. ANOVA

Problem 11

You computed q statistics for three pairwise comparisons of a three-group experiment: q12 = 1.95, q13 = 4.50, q23 = 2.55. If the studentized range table gives q_critical = 3.05 for alpha = 0.05, k = 3, df = 27, which pairs are significantly different?