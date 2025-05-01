Table of contents
3. Describing Data Numerically
Interpreting Standard Deviation
3. Describing Data Numerically
Interpreting Standard Deviation: Videos & Practice Problems
Problem 14Multiple Choice
A factory reports that the length of widgets is normally distributed with mean 10.0 cm and standard deviation 0.5 cm. According to the empirical rule, what are the numeric bounds that contain approximately 95% of widget lengths?
