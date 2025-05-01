Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
3. Describing Data Numerically
Interpreting Standard Deviation
3. Describing Data Numerically

Interpreting Standard Deviation: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
14 of 0
Problem 14Multiple Choice

A factory reports that the length of widgets is normally distributed with mean 10.0 cm and standard deviation 0.5 cm. According to the empirical rule, what are the numeric bounds that contain approximately 95% of widget lengths?