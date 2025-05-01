Skip to main content
3. Describing Data Numerically
Boxplots
3. Describing Data Numerically

Given the ordered dataset: 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 12, 14, 20, compute the five-number summary (min, Q1, median, Q3, max).