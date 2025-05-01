Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
14. ANOVA
Multiple Comparisons: Bonferoni Test
14. ANOVA

Multiple Comparisons: Bonferoni Test: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
14 of 0
Problem 14Multiple Choice

A school compared study times of grades 9–11. After Bonferroni adjustment only the pair (9 vs 11) is statistically significant. Which of the following is the best way to phrase the conclusion?