Suppose we are comparing the average monthly grocery expenditures (in dollars) for households in three different regions. The following table presents the sample data for each region, where each sample has the same size.

Compute the test statistic F F for testing whether the mean monthly grocery expenditure differs between the two regions. Assume the samples are random and independent, the populations are normally distributed, and the population variances are equal. Use a significance level of α = 0.10 α=0.10 .