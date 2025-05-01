Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
4. Probability
Introduction to Contingency Tables
4. Probability

Introduction to Contingency Tables: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
16 of 0
Problem 16Multiple Choice

A contingency table shows 200 people: 80 are vaccinated (marginal P(vaccinated)=0.40). Among healthcare workers (50 people), 30 are vaccinated (P(vaccinated | healthcare)=0.60). Based on these probabilities, what can you conclude about the association between being a healthcare worker and vaccination status?